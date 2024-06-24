Kitchen Gardening Can Help Reduce Kitchen Budget: Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Agriculture experts have advised the general public to adopt kitchen gardening as it would not only provide fresh and hygienic vegetables but also play an active role in reducing the kitchen budget
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised the general public to adopt kitchen gardening as it would not only provide fresh and hygienic vegetables but also play an active role in reducing the kitchen budget.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that kitchen gardening is a productive activity which keeps people active and healthy in addition to providing cheap and fresh vegetables on a daily basis.
He said that seeds of all vegetables are easily available in the market as well as agriculture department.
Therefore, people should cultivate cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, brinjal etc. during summer and radish, carrot, spinach, turnip, coriander, etc. during winter.
People can grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses. If the space is not available in the house lawn, they could also be grown at rooftops of houses, he added.
Recent Stories
CM reviews school reorganization program
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly
Heat wave returns
PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters
Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FC ..
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of ..
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise
Crime review meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews school reorganization program5 minutes ago
-
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of Management1 minute ago
-
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise1 minute ago
-
Crime review meeting held1 minute ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health insurance program55 seconds ago
-
DC reviews Muharram arrangements in Peshawar57 seconds ago
-
Social Welfare Department to hold anti-drug awareness walk58 seconds ago
-
FESCO shutdown program1 minute ago
-
Karachi Police chief orders enhanced security for Muharram-ul-Haram1 minute ago
-
Mini grids to be set up in each district of Sindh: Nasir Shah1 minute ago
-
Training of young Pakistanis with assistance from Huawei to start next month: Shaza14 minutes ago