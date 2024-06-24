Kitchen gardening can help reduce kitchen budget: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised the general public to adopt kitchen gardening as it would not only provide fresh and hygienic vegetables but also play an active role in reducing the kitchen budget.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that kitchen gardening is a productive activity which keeps people active and healthy in addition to providing cheap and fresh vegetables on a daily basis.

He said that seeds of all vegetables are easily available in the market as well as agriculture department.

Therefore, people should cultivate cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, brinjal etc. during summer and radish, carrot, spinach, turnip, coriander, etc. during winter.

People can grow these vegetable in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes and open spaces in their houses. If the space is not available in the house lawn, they could also be grown at rooftops of houses, he added.