Kitchen Gardening Can Play Role In Women Empowerment

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Promotion of kitchen gardening can not only lead to women empowerment by saving amounts but also promote health and offer recreation by keeping themselves busy in work.

Dr Nabeel Ikraam, a teacher at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture during a seminar on Kitchen Gardening at Women University, Mattital road, said here on Saturday.

Dr Nabeel said that women could enhance their savings by paying focus on Kitchen Gardening. Kitchen Gardening is modern concept, in which pesticides free, organic vegetables are grown in homes.

He added that there was immense potential for Kitchen Gardening in the country. The demand of vegetables in on rise with the increase in population. Women contribution in raising vegetables at rooftops of their houses could revolutionize the agriculture sector. Usually, the farmers are growing vegetables by using chemical pesticides.

The use of chemical pesticide is not good for human health, said Nabeel. Apart from this, vegetables are often grown in suburbs of city and irrigate by sewerage water. The use of sewerage water for irrigation of vegetables is also injurious.

Keeping in view these discussed factors, efforts are being done to promote Kitchen Gardening in the country. He urged women to come forward and grow vegetables at lawns or roof tops of their houses. The women should fulfill their requirement domestically, he hinted.

Dr Nabeel also imparted training about preparation of plots, how to deal diseases and nurture vegetables in amicable way. He stated that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture was facilitating the citizens, who wished to grow vegetables. On this occasion, Director Women Development Centre Dr Shazia Parveen, teachers and a good number of students were also present.

