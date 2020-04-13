Kitchen gardening could yield pesticide free vegetables

Some agriculture experts here have stressed the need to adopt kitchen gardening as a healthy pastime which could be a source for getting organic,cheap vegetables most fit for human consumption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Some agriculture experts here have stressed the need to adopt kitchen gardening as a healthy pastime which could be a source for getting organic,cheap vegetables most fit for human consumption.

According to a spokesman of agriculture department, okra, bitter gourd, gourd, cucumis anguria (tinda), bottle-gourd (ghiya tori) and cucumber can be sown during summer whereas radish, carrot, spinach, turnip, coriander, etc. can be grown during winter.

He said that seeds of these vegetables were easily available in the market as well as with agriculture department. People could cultivate these vegetables in pots, plastic bags, crates, boxes , small open spaces, or rooftops of their houses.