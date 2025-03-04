Kitchen Gardening Event Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 08:43 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Green Youth Moment Club (GYM Club) at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Tuesday organized a kitchen gardening activity to promote sustainable gardening practices and environmental awareness among students.
Prof. Dr. Wahid Bux Jatoi, Pro Vice Chancellor, Main Campus, graced the event as the chief guest. Rashid Hussain Amur, Senior Plantation Officer, briefed students on the importance of kitchen gardening and its operations.
GYM Club members prepared soil and planted summer vegetables, learning about regular watering, weeding, and pruning. The event highlighted sustainability, healthy eating, and kitchen gardening awareness.
Students gained hands-on experience in gardening, soil preparation, and plant care, fostering a sense of community and teamwork.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Shaista Pathan and Dr. Ameer Ahmed Mirbahar, Focal Persons of GYM Club SALU Khairpur.
