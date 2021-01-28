UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kitchen Gardening Festival On Feb 7

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:55 PM

Kitchen gardening festival on Feb 7

Kitchen gardening festival will be held under the auspices of the Standing Committee on Agri-Tourism of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) at Lyallpur Farm Guttwala on February 7

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Kitchen gardening festival will be held under the auspices of the Standing Committee on Agri-Tourism of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) at Lyallpur Farm Guttwala on February 7.

Addressing the meeting of FCCI Standing Committee here on Thursday, Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed President FCCI said that agriculture was ancestral occupation of most of the people of this region and kitchen gardening festival will also encourage to grow fresh vegetables in addition to promote historic culture and civilization.

He appreciated the efforts made by FCCI Standing Committee to create awareness among the people about growing vegetables and said that they should also identify the problems being faced by agricultural sector.

He also emphasized the Standing Committee to make comprehensive recommendations for the solution of agriculture sector so that these recommendations could be highlighted from the platform of the Faisalabad chamber.

Earlier, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee Syed Khalid Mehmood Shah said that kitchen gardening festival would start on February 7 at 11 a.m. at Lyallpur Farm Guttwala in which people would be persuaded to grow fresh and healthy vegetables in their homes. This will not only meet their daily nutritional needs but also help keep the environment clean.

The meeting was also attended by Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, Mohammad Tariq Tanveer, Rana Mohammad Ikramullah, Habib-ur-Rehman Gill, Dr Khalid Mahmood Shoq, Mohtarma Tahira, Mohammad Yaseen Randhawa and Mohammad Javed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Chamber February Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses steps to resolve low voltage iss ..

6 minutes ago

Boy molested the premises of graveyard in limits o ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman BBISE directs to resolve issues of studen ..

6 minutes ago

KP extends Sehat Card programme to Karachi, Lahore ..

6 minutes ago

Police Calls on Belgians to Refrain From Attending ..

22 minutes ago

Global stock markets pause following losses

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.