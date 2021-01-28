Kitchen gardening festival on Feb 7

Kitchen gardening festival will be held under the auspices of the Standing Committee on Agri-Tourism of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) at Lyallpur Farm Guttwala on February 7

Addressing the meeting of FCCI Standing Committee here on Thursday, Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed President FCCI said that agriculture was ancestral occupation of most of the people of this region and kitchen gardening festival will also encourage to grow fresh vegetables in addition to promote historic culture and civilization.

He appreciated the efforts made by FCCI Standing Committee to create awareness among the people about growing vegetables and said that they should also identify the problems being faced by agricultural sector.

He also emphasized the Standing Committee to make comprehensive recommendations for the solution of agriculture sector so that these recommendations could be highlighted from the platform of the Faisalabad chamber.

Earlier, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee Syed Khalid Mehmood Shah said that kitchen gardening festival would start on February 7 at 11 a.m. at Lyallpur Farm Guttwala in which people would be persuaded to grow fresh and healthy vegetables in their homes. This will not only meet their daily nutritional needs but also help keep the environment clean.

The meeting was also attended by Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, Mohammad Tariq Tanveer, Rana Mohammad Ikramullah, Habib-ur-Rehman Gill, Dr Khalid Mahmood Shoq, Mohtarma Tahira, Mohammad Yaseen Randhawa and Mohammad Javed.