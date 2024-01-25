Open Menu

Kitchen Gardening Festival To Be Held On Feb 4

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kitchen gardening festival to be held on Feb 4

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The 12th annual kitchen gardening festival will be held at the main ground of

Lasani Town on February 4.

According to organizer Hanan Chaudhry, kitchen gardening is a family festival which

has been organized regularly for the last 11 years.

Noted agriculturists, including Dr Shahzad Basra,

Javed IQbal and Sajid Iqbal Sindhu, will also attend the event.

The stalls of kitchen gardening seeds, training of planting saplings and provision of plants while

various food items prepared from ‘Gurr’, Saag, maize will also be part of the event.

Related Topics

Basra February Family Event From

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

1 hour ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

1 hour ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

1 hour ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

2 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

15 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

16 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan