Kitchen gardening festival to be held on Feb 4

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The 12th annual kitchen gardening festival will be held at the main ground of

Lasani Town on February 4.

According to organizer Hanan Chaudhry, kitchen gardening is a family festival which

has been organized regularly for the last 11 years.

Noted agriculturists, including Dr Shahzad Basra,

Javed IQbal and Sajid Iqbal Sindhu, will also attend the event.

The stalls of kitchen gardening seeds, training of planting saplings and provision of plants while

various food items prepared from ‘Gurr’, Saag, maize will also be part of the event.