Kitchen gardening kits distributed among women in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A distribution ceremony for kitchen gardening (KG) kits was successfully held at the district office of the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in Shikarpur in collaboration with On Farm Water Management (OFWM) Sindh Government on Monday.

During the event, a total of 88 women farmers of different union councils received KG kits.

The Deputy Director of Water Management, Sardar Malik, Focal Person, Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and the District Manager of SRSO Shikarpur distributed the kits.

The beneficiaries expressed immense gratitude and joy for receiving the kits. They shared their enthusiasm for engaging in kitchen gardening and expressed their commitment to cultivating vegetables effectively. The women stated that the produce would not only meet their household consumption needs but could also be sold to support their families financially.