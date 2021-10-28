UrduPoint.com

Kitchen Gardening Need Of The Hour: Gardezi

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Wednesday that kitchen gardening is need of the hour for good health and clean environment.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on 'Kitchen Gardening' here at Punjab University (PU) Faculty of Agricultural Sciences. Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dr Mateen Sarwar, Dr Tariq, CEO Green Circle Pakistan Sajid Iqbal, faculty members and a large number of students attended the event.

Gardezi said that students should play their role in creating awareness about kitchen gardening to get healthy vegetables in low budget. He said that agriculture sector had been ignored in the past and due to which the farmers faced difficulties, however the measures taken by the present government have improved the economic condition of the farmers.

The price of DAP is determined according to the international market and the crushing season will start on time, he said, asserting that used tea leaves can also be used as fertilizer in kitchen gardening.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider said that kitchen gardening is a simple and easy way to get fresh vegetables. He said that it was becoming difficult to get fresh vegetables due to dirty water in most places in urban areas. He said that the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences would continue to play its role in improving the international ranking of Punjab University.

On this occasion, the students also set up stalls to provide awareness on kitchen gardening.

More Stories From Pakistan

