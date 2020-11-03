Kitchen Gardening to be promoted: Talat Mahmood

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Kitchen gardening will be promoted around thickly populated cities, said Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing FCCI Standing Committee on Agri-tourism & ITS Development, he said that the committee had developed 50 model kitchen gardens near Wapda City.

Each garden is sprawling over 8 Marla, where 18 different kinds of vegetables have been sown.

He said the chamber would also spare some land for the establishment of kitchen garden in land acquired for the new FCCI complex in M3 industrial city. "It will fulfill the vegetables needs of the FCCI staff", he added.

During this meeting, Vice Chairman FCCI Standing Committee Tariq Tanveer, Khalil Qaiser Gachha,Ms. Tehmina Riaz, Yaseen Randhawa, Rana Raees Ahmed, Habib-ur-Rehman Gill and Dr KhalidMehmood Shauq were also present.