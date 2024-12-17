Open Menu

Kitchen Gardening Training Session

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Kitchen gardening training session

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Green Youth Moment Club, Directorate of Students Affairs, Government College University Faisalabad, organized a seminar and training session on kitchen gardening.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr. Farhat Jabin, Director of Orc Dr. Tanveer Shahzad, Prof Dr. Shahzad Maqsood Basraa and a large number of university faculty members and students attended the seminar.

During the training session, attention was drawn to the fact that the use of sewage water for irrigation of vegetables grown near the urban population is extremely harmful to human health.

The speakers said that through kitchen gardening, healthy food will be available at home.

A tribute was also paid to the in-charges of Green Youth Moment Club, Prof Dr. Sabir Hussain, Dr. Saima Muzamil and Dr. Farrukh Azim and the students of the society who conduct the training session.

