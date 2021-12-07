UrduPoint.com

Kitchen Gardening Trend Growing Fast

Tue 07th December 2021





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Kitchen gardening is gaining popularity in the country, with an increasing number of people, particularly women, expressing keen interest in growing organic vegetables at home.

Agriculture institutions have introduced the concept of kitchen gardening in metropolitan cities for getting fresh vegetables, grains and other edible commodities for domestic use.

Agriculture Expert and plant pathologist of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Adnan Ahmad Rana told APP, "importance of Kitchen gardening cannot be overlooked in modern era as the world is facing shortage of food due to ever increasing population and a gap between demand and supply of vegetables." He advised farmers to adopt innovative techniques and technologies to boost crop productivity per acre. He believes that while vegetable production has increased at farm level, the quality of vegetables has affected as a result.

He explained that the goal of kitchen gardening is to grow organic vegetables free of pesticides and toxins for household use. Similarly, sewage water has been reported to be utilised to grow vegetables in urban areas, posing a major health risk to the users.

According to Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad publication, the growers should follow the basic steps for successful vegetable cultivation at home, including initial planning, vegetable selection, land preparation, sowing method, fertiliser recommendation, irrigation, weeding, insects and diseases, harvest, and yield.

"Food insecurity would be fully removed from the country if everyone had an organic garden for their daily requirements," it said.

People should try to grow vegetables and fruit on their roofs or in flower pots on window sills at home. This can be proven to be the most reliable source.

