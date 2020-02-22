Kitchen gardening vital to meet nutritional requirement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Agriculture Department Saturday urged the citizens to focus on kitchen gardening in order to meet nutritional requirement in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Agriculture Department Saturday urged the citizens to focus on kitchen gardening in order to meet nutritional requirement in the country.

Assistant Director Agriculture Department Naveed Asmat Kohloon said "The consumption of vegetables in the country is very low if it is compared to international standard." There should be 300 to 350 grams of vegetables in human nutritional on daily basis, he added.

He said however, an average ,100 to 150 grams vegetables per person was being consumed in the country which was very low.

Asmat Kohloon said that Kitchen gardening was modern concept adding it offered fresh and healthy vegetables.

He informed that vegetables could be cultivated in buckets, lawn, plastic bags, wooden boxes etc.

Such vegetables were free from pesticides and had positive impact on health, he pointed out.

He informed that Punjab government was offering 100,000 packets of seeds of different vegetables including gourd, cucumber and others.

Each seed packet was available against Rs 150, he concluded.