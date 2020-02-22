UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kitchen Gardening Vital To Meet Nutritional Requirement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Kitchen gardening vital to meet nutritional requirement

Agriculture Department Saturday urged the citizens to focus on kitchen gardening in order to meet nutritional requirement in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Agriculture Department Saturday urged the citizens to focus on kitchen gardening in order to meet nutritional requirement in the country.

Assistant Director Agriculture Department Naveed Asmat Kohloon said "The consumption of vegetables in the country is very low if it is compared to international standard." There should be 300 to 350 grams of vegetables in human nutritional on daily basis, he added.

He said however, an average ,100 to 150 grams vegetables per person was being consumed in the country which was very low.

Asmat Kohloon said that Kitchen gardening was modern concept adding it offered fresh and healthy vegetables.

He informed that vegetables could be cultivated in buckets, lawn, plastic bags, wooden boxes etc.

Such vegetables were free from pesticides and had positive impact on health, he pointed out.

He informed that Punjab government was offering 100,000 packets of seeds of different vegetables including gourd, cucumber and others.

Each seed packet was available against Rs 150, he concluded.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa accuses P ..

56 seconds ago

Online voting for SGCA’s ‘The Voice of the Peo ..

36 minutes ago

Indonesian scouts trek flood death toll rises to e ..

57 seconds ago

Mini sports complex approved for tehsil Shujabad

1 minute ago

Five milk sellers arrested, seven shops sealed in ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Reaches 34 - Health ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.