KITE Arranges Special Training On Covid SOPs Implementation In Tourism Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism (KITE) project in collaboration with Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) has given training to 500 people in differemt training sessions on awareness of Covid SOPs and guidelines for reopening of tourism sectors.

The objective of the training sessions being held simultaneously in Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir Upper and Peshawar was to give orientation to distrit adminstration, TIC, Gilyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority ( KgDA ) Rescue-1122 , police and other stake holders.

The participants were given training on SOPs for hospitality sector and it's impact on tourism sector.

The aim of training creating awareness among staff of local hotels, restaurants. travel and tour operators for going business with safety of tourists in the wake of Covid-19.

