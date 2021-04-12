UrduPoint.com
Kite Dealer Arrested, 1200 Kites Recovered

Mon 12th April 2021

Kite dealer arrested, 1200 kites recovered

Chak Jhumra police on Monday arrested a kite dealer and recovered 1200 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Chak Jhumra police on Monday arrested a kite dealer and recovered 1200 kites from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Nadeem and recovered 1200 kitesand other paraphernalia from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

