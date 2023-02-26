Kite dealer held with 5000 kites, chemical thread

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a kite dealer and recovered 5000 kites and chemical thread from his possession during a special operation launched in the city by City Police Station on Sunday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq, the City Police launched an operation against kite sellers and arrested Shafique with 5000 kites and chemical thread.

The arrested dealer was one of the main kite dealers of the city, police sources added.

In a statement, DPO Rana Umer Farooq said that the people involved in this illegal business would be treated with iron hands. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk. He urged parents to monitor the activities of their children and protect them from mishaps.