Kite dealers held with 233 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three kite dealers and recovered 233 kites and chemically coated twine from their possession during a special operation, launched in the city on Sunday.

The police officials of different stations launched the operation against kite-sellers and arrested Rabnawaz, Shehzad and Aslam over violation of the Kite-Flying Act.

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said in a statement that people involved in the illegal kite business would be treated with strictly. He said that no one would be allowed to put the people's lives at risk. He urged parents to monitor the activities of their children and protect them from mishaps.