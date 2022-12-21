KITE DoT issues travel advisory for winter tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project and Tourism and Archeology Department has jointly issued travel advisory and guidelines for tourists intending to enjoy snowfall in scenic areas.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the tourists visiting hilly areas during winter have been advised to strictly follow the travel advisory and guidelines to safely enjoy their trips at snowfall areas.

The tourists were advised to keep warm clothes, dry fruits along them and use reliable vehicles with new tires and chains for safe traveling.

The tourists were further advised to avoid lighting unnecessary fires and properly dispose of wastes to keep the environment clean.

The travelers may contact KITE DoT on landline number 1422 in case of any emergency during their visits and can get travel information.