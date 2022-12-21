UrduPoint.com

KITE DoT Issues Travel Advisory For Winter Tourists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KITE DoT issues travel advisory for winter tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project and Tourism and Archeology Department has jointly issued travel advisory and guidelines for tourists intending to enjoy snowfall in scenic areas.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the tourists visiting hilly areas during winter have been advised to strictly follow the travel advisory and guidelines to safely enjoy their trips at snowfall areas.

The tourists were advised to keep warm clothes, dry fruits along them and use reliable vehicles with new tires and chains for safe traveling.

The tourists were further advised to avoid lighting unnecessary fires and properly dispose of wastes to keep the environment clean.

The travelers may contact KITE DoT on landline number 1422 in case of any emergency during their visits and can get travel information.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles May

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

20 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

51 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.