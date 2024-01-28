Open Menu

Kite Factory Unearthed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Kite factory unearthed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have unearthed a kite factory and arrested three accused besides seizing more than 440 kites.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Madina Town police, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.204-RB where kites and its paraphernalia were being manufactured in a factory.

The police nabbed accused Khursheed from the spot and recovered more than 400 kites, string and chemicals from his possession.

Meanwhile, Mansoorabad police also nabbed kite dealers, Hasnain and Usman, near 66-Foota Bazaar and recovered more than 40 kites and chemical string from their possession which they were transporting in a car.

The police registered cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Car Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

5 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

15 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

15 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

15 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

15 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

15 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

16 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

16 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

16 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

16 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan