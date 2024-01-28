Kite Factory Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have unearthed a kite factory and arrested three accused besides seizing more than 440 kites.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Madina Town police, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.204-RB where kites and its paraphernalia were being manufactured in a factory.
The police nabbed accused Khursheed from the spot and recovered more than 400 kites, string and chemicals from his possession.
Meanwhile, Mansoorabad police also nabbed kite dealers, Hasnain and Usman, near 66-Foota Bazaar and recovered more than 40 kites and chemical string from their possession which they were transporting in a car.
The police registered cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to make country prosperous: Zulfiqar Bhatti4 minutes ago
-
Five held; valuables, arms seized14 minutes ago
-
Rally marks cervical cancer week24 minutes ago
-
6 booked for jubilant firing in electioneering24 minutes ago
-
Distt admin imposes ban on display of weapon during general elections 202444 minutes ago
-
ECP's active WhatsApp helpline ensures complaint registration, resolution44 minutes ago
-
Snowfall delights tourists in KP1 hour ago
-
ICP launches grand operation against encroachments1 hour ago
-
Muslims targeted in India amid rising religious intolerance1 hour ago
-
Five axed to death in Sheikhupura1 hour ago
-
Fire at Karachi's Korangi Area extinguished2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago