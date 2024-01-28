Kite factory unearthed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Police have unearthed a kite factory and arrested three accused besides seizing more than 440 kites.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Madina Town police, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.204-RB where kites and its paraphernalia were being manufactured in a factory.

The police nabbed accused Khursheed from the spot and recovered more than 400 kites, string and chemicals from his possession.

Meanwhile, Mansoorabad police also nabbed kite dealers, Hasnain and Usman, near 66-Foota Bazaar and recovered more than 40 kites and chemical string from their possession which they were transporting in a car.

The police registered cases against the accused.