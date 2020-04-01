Kite factory unearthed, 5000 kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Madina Town police unearthed a kite manufacturing factory at a nearby village and seized more than 5000 kites from there.

Police said on Wednesday that on a lead of an under custody accused, a police team conducted raid in Ashrafabad Chak No.203-RB where Kashif and Sohail etc. were running a kite-manufacturing factory.

Seeing the police, the accused along with more than 130 workers of the factory attacked the police party with bricks and stones besides resorting to aerial firing. During which, a police constable Muhammad Amin received injuries and was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated out of danger.

The police seized more than 5000 kites and other paraphernalia.

The accused managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against 142 accused including Kashif, Sohail, Nadeem, Dilawar, Babar, Najaf Abbas, Iqbal, etc. and further investigation wa under way.