UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kite Factory Unearthed, 5000 Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Kite factory unearthed, 5000 kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Madina Town police unearthed a kite manufacturing factory at a nearby village and seized more than 5000 kites from there.

Police said on Wednesday that on a lead of an under custody accused, a police team conducted raid in Ashrafabad Chak No.203-RB where Kashif and Sohail etc. were running a kite-manufacturing factory.

Seeing the police, the accused along with more than 130 workers of the factory attacked the police party with bricks and stones besides resorting to aerial firing. During which, a police constable Muhammad Amin received injuries and was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated out of danger.

The police seized more than 5000 kites and other paraphernalia.

The accused managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against 142 accused including Kashif, Sohail, Nadeem, Dilawar, Babar, Najaf Abbas, Iqbal, etc. and further investigation wa under way.

Related Topics

Firing Police Wa Lead From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Ministry of Health Launches Corona Helpli ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches series of webinars to suppo ..

36 minutes ago

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.