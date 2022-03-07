Kite factory unearthed, 60,000 kites seized

Madina Town police on Monday claimed to have unearthed a kite making factory and seized more than 60,000 kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Madina Town police on Monday claimed to have unearthed a kite making factory and seized more than 60,000 kites.

Police spokesman said that SHO Madina Town on a tip-off, conducted raid at a kite factory in Khayaban Colony Eden Garden where kites and its material were being prepared.

The police arrested an accused Muhammad Arshad, resident of Lahore whereas his accomplice Muazzam Butt managed to escape from the scene.

The police have seized more than 60,000 kites and its paraphernalia.