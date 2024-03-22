Kite-flyer Child Injured After Falling From Roof
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A child was critically injured after he fell down from the roof while trying to catch a kite, a Rescue 1122 official said on Friday.
The Rescue 1122 official said the child also suffered wounds on his neck due to the chemical coated string of the kite.
After receiving information, the Rescue 1122 team rushed the site and shifted the injured child to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
After provision of first medical aid, the child was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.
The residents of the area demanded of Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood Satti and District Police Chief Nasir Mahmood to take immediate action against the sale of chemically coated strings and kites in the city.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin takes action to ensure fair price of food items during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders extend warm national day greetings to Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Minister urges KMU to extend colleges network to NMDs7 minutes ago
-
Second Ramazan Juma payers held under tight security in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, seven motorcycles, cash recovered7 minutes ago
-
02 people injured in land dispute17 minutes ago
-
139 power pilferers netted in South Punjab17 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Pakistan Day celebrations17 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits loot private courier company's vehicle in Brazen daylight robbery17 minutes ago
-
AC Shorkot inspects filtration plants, pledges clean drinking water initiative17 minutes ago
-
Rs 4m fine imposed on profiteers during three weeks17 minutes ago