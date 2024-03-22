Open Menu

Kite-flyer Child Injured After Falling From Roof

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A child was critically injured after he fell down from the roof while trying to catch a kite, a Rescue 1122 official said on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 official said the child also suffered wounds on his neck due to the chemical coated string of the kite.

After receiving information, the Rescue 1122 team rushed the site and shifted the injured child to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

After provision of first medical aid, the child was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

The residents of the area demanded of Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood Satti and District Police Chief Nasir Mahmood to take immediate action against the sale of chemically coated strings and kites in the city.

