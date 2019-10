A kite-flyer was electrocuted in Millat Town police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A kite-flyer was electrocuted in Millat Town police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said seven-year-old Ahad of Jilani Park was busy in flying kite at rooftop of his house when metallic wire of the kite touched high-voltage wires.

As a result, the boy received a fatal electric shock.