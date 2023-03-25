Kite flyer held after identification through video

Rawalpindi police is conducting a crackdown against the kite flyers after the identification of videos

According to a police spokesman, R.A Bazaar police held a kite flyer after tracing him through videos. The Police have also confiscated kites and weapons from his possession.

The Rawalpindi Police has also launched a crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing after identifying the accused through videos.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the latest technology was being used to arrest the violators, adding that kite sellers and kite flyers would not escape from the grip of the law as they endanger the lives of citizens.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.