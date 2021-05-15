Kite Flyers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested five kite flyers during the ongoing crackdown against the kite-sellers and kite-flyers and registered separate cases against them.
Police said here on Saturday that the teams conducted raids at various areas of Sialkot district and arrested five kite flyers -- Haider, Nouman, Umair, Shoukat and Sikandar and seized different sized kites, rolls and strings.
app/ir