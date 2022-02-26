UrduPoint.com

Kite-flying: 3,146 Cases Registered, 3,343 Held So Far This Year

Published February 26, 2022

Kite-flying: 3,146 cases registered, 3,343 held so far this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police registered 3,146 cases against kite-sellers and kite-flyers, and arrested 3,343 persons in the province this year so far.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 389,930 kites and 8,352 string-rolls were recovered from the kite-sellers and kite-flyers.

He said 436 cases of kite flying and jubilant firing were registered in Faisalabad in the last 24 hours, while 442 accused were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 576 cases were registered against kite-sellers and kite-flyers in Lahore, while 583 persons were arrested. Also, 966 cases were registered against kite-sellers and kite-flyers in Rawalpindi region, and 1,097 persons were arrested.

Similarly, 980 cases were registered in Faisalabad region and 1,020 persons were arrested.

In Gujranwala region, 514 cases were registered and 561 arrests were made.

In Multan region, 103 cases were registered and 103 arrests were made. In Sahiwal region, 128 cases were registered and 133 persons arrested.

In Sargodha region, 41 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers, and 41 arrests were made.

In Bahawalpur and DG Khan region, 13 cases were registered and 14 persons arrested.

The IGP Punjab directed the police department to pay special attention to kite-flying at night in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities, in collaboration with the district administration, civil society and parents to stop kite flying.

