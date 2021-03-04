Kite flying a threat to human lives, birds: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :District Administration on Thursday banned chemical, metal or glass-coated kite-flying threads and kite flying under section 144 keeping in view increasing number of incidents in district Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah issued a notification regarding ban on production of chemical, metal, or glass-coated kite flying threads and its sale as well as on kite flying in the district.

The notification said with the advent of spring season increasing trend of kite flying was observed in the district and the voluminous use of string was proposing a serious threat to the human lives and also to the birds.

The DC directed to strictly enforce the ban in district Abbottabad under section 144 in the larger interest of the public and violators of the ban would be punished under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 188.