UrduPoint.com

Kite Flying, Aerial Firing Not To Be Tolerated: CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Kite flying, aerial firing not to be tolerated: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed Malik here on Thursday directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed Malik here on Thursday directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in aerial firing.

Chairing a meeting held here he said that the kite flying ban violations and aerial firing would not be tolerated so strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators.

The CPO said that special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing. A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He directed the police officers to continue raids to net those involved in aerial firing and kite flying ban violation and they should be sent behind the bars.

The CPO said that the kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police would make all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all-out efforts should be made to control the kite flying, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SHOs and other officers concerned.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Govt paying attention on health of new generation: ..

Govt paying attention on health of new generation: DC Lasbela

2 minutes ago
 89 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

89 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 1st Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf from ..

1st Fatima Jinnah Punjab Amateur Ladies Golf from Feb 4

2 minutes ago
 Newly posted SSPs visit Punjab Safe Cities Authori ..

Newly posted SSPs visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

2 minutes ago
 Ulema urged to play role in promoting religious ha ..

Ulema urged to play role in promoting religious harmony : Deputy Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Over 6.56m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.56m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>