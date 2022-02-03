Kite flying, aerial firing not to be tolerated: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed Malik here on Thursday directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed Malik here on Thursday directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in aerial firing.

Chairing a meeting held here he said that the kite flying ban violations and aerial firing would not be tolerated so strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators.

The CPO said that special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing. A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He directed the police officers to continue raids to net those involved in aerial firing and kite flying ban violation and they should be sent behind the bars.

The CPO said that the kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police would make all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all-out efforts should be made to control the kite flying, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SHOs and other officers concerned.