Kite flying, aerial firing were order of day during Basant, Rawalpindi police remain silent spectator

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) A two year old child and two women got injured by indiscriminate aerial firing during Basant in Rawalpindi on Friday while several children and youngsters got injured during the fireworks and looting the kites.

The storm of kites and loud music continued all the day on the roofs of Rawalpindi. On the other hand Rawalpindi police were giving warnings to people and arrests more than 300 people and recovered thousands of kites, weapons, alcohol and drugs.

However, last day the kite flying and aerial firing have break all the previous records and overall the police appeared completely helpless against kite vendors and flyers.According to reports a lady named Rukhsana in her home in Rata Amral got injured with ablind bullet, in Banni a 25 years old Rimsha and in Sir Syed Chowk a two year old Ayesha got injured who were shifted to the nearest hospitals immediately.

According to the locals, despite the complaints during the aerial firing in Hajji Chowk, Sadiqabad and surrounding areas the police did not reach at any spot.

During the Basant including Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhoke Rata, Dhoke Khaba, Chitti Hattiyan, Naya Mohallah, Bhabhrha Bazaar,Gowalmandi, College Road, Banni , Mohallah Imam Bargha , Eidgah, Akaal Garh, Pirwadai, Khayaban-e-Sirsyed and several different areas were blowing with sounds of loud music and fireworks.The locals blamed the police that they were involved with kite vendors because all the kites were entered in Rawalpindi via Islamabad and IJP road.According to police spokesperson 260 person were arrested in Rawal Division while 60 persons were arrested in Potohar division.