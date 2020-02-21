UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kite Flying, Aerial Firing Were Order Of Day During Basant, Rawalpindi Police Remain Silent Spectator

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:49 PM

Kite flying, aerial firing were order of day during Basant, Rawalpindi police remain silent spectator

A two year old child and two women got injured by indiscriminate aerial firing during Basant in Rawalpindi on Friday while several children and youngsters got injured during the fireworks and looting the kites

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) A two year old child and two women got injured by indiscriminate aerial firing during Basant in Rawalpindi on Friday while several children and youngsters got injured during the fireworks and looting the kites.

The storm of kites and loud music continued all the day on the roofs of Rawalpindi. On the other hand Rawalpindi police were giving warnings to people and arrests more than 300 people and recovered thousands of kites, weapons, alcohol and drugs.

However, last day the kite flying and aerial firing have break all the previous records and overall the police appeared completely helpless against kite vendors and flyers.According to reports a lady named Rukhsana in her home in Rata Amral got injured with ablind bullet, in Banni a 25 years old Rimsha and in Sir Syed Chowk a two year old Ayesha got injured who were shifted to the nearest hospitals immediately.

According to the locals, despite the complaints during the aerial firing in Hajji Chowk, Sadiqabad and surrounding areas the police did not reach at any spot.

During the Basant including Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhoke Rata, Dhoke Khaba, Chitti Hattiyan, Naya Mohallah, Bhabhrha Bazaar,Gowalmandi, College Road, Banni , Mohallah Imam Bargha , Eidgah, Akaal Garh, Pirwadai, Khayaban-e-Sirsyed and several different areas were blowing with sounds of loud music and fireworks.The locals blamed the police that they were involved with kite vendors because all the kites were entered in Rawalpindi via Islamabad and IJP road.According to police spokesperson 260 person were arrested in Rawal Division while 60 persons were arrested in Potohar division.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Islamabad Storm Police Music Drugs Road Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Women Muslim All Basant

Recent Stories

Hundreds of corrupt elements appeal NAB to withdra ..

2 minutes ago

Upper house's committee discusses ZARRA 2020

2 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Rising Violence in Idlib May Trigger New Migrant I ..

7 minutes ago

Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Par ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.