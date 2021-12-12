Kite-flying ban: 17,882 persons arrested this year so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A total of 17,053 cases were registered against violators under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in the province this year, and 17,882 persons were arrested, according to a police spokespersons here on Sunday.

He said that 1,384,385 kites and 64,314 string rolls were recovered from the ban violators.

Providing details of action in different cities, he said 10,387 cases were registered in Lahore and 10,500 accused were arrested, while 118,025 kites and 18,382 string rolls were recovered.

In Sheikhupura region, 320 cases were registered, 391 accused were arrested while 23,754 kites and 1,085 string rolls were recovered.

In Gujranwala region, 1,768 cases were registered, 1,923 accused were arrested while 169,765 kites and 6,061 string rolls were recovered.

In Rawalpindi region, 1,058 cases were registered, 1,404 accused were arrested while 188,104 kites and 5,681 string rolls were recovered.

In Sargodha region, 138 cases were registered, 147 accused were arrested while 44,960 kites and 2,984 string rolls were recovered.

In Faisalabad region, 2,460 cases were registered, 2,492 accused were arrested while 643,859 kites and 21,464 string rolls were recovered.

In Multan region, 668 cases were registered, 674 accused were arrested while 78,369 kites and 2,449 string rolls were recovered.

In Sahiwal region, 199 cases were registered, 234 accused were arrested while 109,201 kites and 5,259 string rolls were recovered.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, 13 cases were registered, 15 accused were arrested while 3,479 kites and 539 string rolls were recovered.

In Bahawalpur region, 42 cases were registered, 42 accused were arrested while 4,869 kites and 410 string rolls were recovered.