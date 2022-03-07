UrduPoint.com

Kite Flying Ban Implemented Strictly

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Kite flying ban implemented strictly

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik has said that no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and Rawalpindi District Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the kite sellers, flyers and those involved in the aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik has said that no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and Rawalpindi District Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the kite sellers, flyers and those involved in the aerial firing.

Thousands of kites have been confiscated and violators were held during ongoing crackdown.

CPO said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators and kite sellers.

According to a police spokesman, the ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were making all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

The special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

He said that special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing.

A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

Under an awareness campaign, special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Contingents reach to feature in sports events of H ..

Contingents reach to feature in sports events of Horse & Cattle Show being held ..

20 seconds ago
 PFA disposed off 600 liters Adultrated milk

PFA disposed off 600 liters Adultrated milk

23 seconds ago
 29,338 candidates to contest KP's second phase LG ..

29,338 candidates to contest KP's second phase LG polls

24 seconds ago
 89 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

89 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

26 seconds ago
 Foreign Secretary, Germany's Special Representativ ..

Foreign Secretary, Germany's Special Representative discuss situation in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago
 Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas paid tribute

Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas paid tribute

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>