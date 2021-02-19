Kite flying ban openly violated as 'Basant' celebrated

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The ban on kite flying and metallic strings and aerial firing was openly violated here in cantonment areas on Thursday night and Friday as 'Basant' was celebrated while police claimed to have netted 36 violators besides recovering 4774 kites and 69 kite flying string rolls.

According to details, the residents expressed concerns over Kite flying and use of metallic strings, banned by the Punjab government, adding that such violation was a question mark on the performance of the authorities concerned.

The administration has failed to implement the ban, a citizen said adding, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Kiani road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tahli Mori, Dhari Hasanabad, Lalkurti and many other areas were noticed where the activity was openly done especially on Thursday night and Friday. There was also aerial firing with the kite flying.

Locals said that the metallic strings used for flying kites injured many persons, adding that it could have taken their lives.

The citizens said that kite flying could lead to traffic accidents. They demanded of Chief Minister Punjab and the district government to strictly implement the ban of kite flying which may take lives of innocent citizens.

Though, earlier City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas had said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the ban violators but despite their operations and raids in different areas, the ban was violated.

Strict action should also be taken against those who demonstrated negligence and laxity in this regard and could not stop the activity which is illegal.

Owing to easy availability, children purchased kites and violated the ban not only on rooftops but even on roads.

The local social, political and religious circles have demanded the government to take notice of the sheer violation of kite-flying ban and order a stern action against the violators to save public life.

They also demanded the police to ensure a complete ban on sale of kite and flying along with the sale of fireworks.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested 36 kite flying ban violators and recovered over 4774 kites and 69 kite flying string rolls.

The police spokesman informed that police under the supervision of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations and Superintendent Police Potohar conducted raids to arrest the ban violators while the teams also conducted monitoring and surveillance through drones and other cameras.

He informed that Race Course police arrested nine namely Owais, Sajawal, Sher Khan, Muhammad Khan, Tahir, Shan Ali and other and seized 1403 kites and 20 string rolls.

R.A.Bazaar police rounded up two, Shahzor and Abu Bakar on recovering of 250 kites and two kite flying string rolls.

Westridge police held Hamad, Waqas, Usama and Sajid and police seized 485 kites and eight string rolls.

Airport police apprehended Muhammad Musa for possessing 510 kites and two string rolls.

Morgah police recovered 50 kites and four kite flying string rolls from the possession of Toqeer Qasier, Muhammad Ibraheem and Usman Qadir.

New Town police also held seven, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Faheem, Hamza Pervaiz, Aqib and others with 144 kites and seven string rolls.

Bani police nabbed Muhammad Nabeel and others with 60 kites and three string rolls.

Similarly, City police booked two Waleed and Muhammad Owais and seized 402 kites and a string rolls. Separate cases have been registered against the ban violators.