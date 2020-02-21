Kite flying ban openly violated as 'Basant' celebrated in city Rawalpindi, cantt areas on Friday

The ban on kite flying and metallic strings and aerial firing was openly violated here in city and cantt areas on Thursday night and Friday as 'Basant' was celebrated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The ban on kite flying and metallic strings and aerial firing was openly violated here in city and cantt areas on Thursday night and Friday as 'Basant' was celebrated.

The residents expressed concerns over Kite flying and use of metallic strings, banned by the city administration, adding that such violation was a question mark on the performance of the authorities concerned.

Shahzad, a resident observed that the administration failed to implement the ban, adding Jamia Masjid Road, Arya Mohalla, Imam Bara Mohalla, Bunni, Kartarpura, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Akalgarh, Dhoke Dalal, Dhoke Ratta, Sarafa Bazar, Amarpura, Mohanpura, Committee Chowk, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and many other areas were noticed where the activity was openly done .

There was also aerial firing with the kite flying, he said.

The locals said that the metallic strings used for flying kites injured many persons during last week, adding that it could have taken their lives. They said that kite flying could lead to traffic accidents.

They demanded of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the district government to strictly implement the ban on kite flying which might take lives of innocent citizens.

Though, earlier City Police Officer (CPO) had said that Station House Officer (SHO) concerned would be held accountable for the violation of the ban on kite flying in any area but there were no appropriate measures to curb the activity.

Strict action should also be taken against those who demonstrated negligence.

Owing to easy availability, children purchased kites and violated the ban not only on rooftops but even on roads.

Meanwhile, Potohar Division police in their operation against kite flyers and kite sellers also conducted raids in Civil Line, Airport, Morgah, R.A.Bazar, Westridge, Race Course and many other areas and netted 60 violators. The police also recovered huge quantity of kites and kite flying string rolls.

Rawal Division police claimed to have arrested over 200 kite flying ban violators and recovered thousands kites and a large number of kite flying string rolls from their possession.

The Police spokesman informed that city police, Elite and Dolphin Force personnel were conducting raids to arrest the kite flying ban violators and all out efforts were made to control the violation.

He said, raids were also conducted on Thursday night and 60 violators were sent behind the bars.