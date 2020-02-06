UrduPoint.com
Kite Flying Ban Violators To Be Dealt With Iron Hand: CPO

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared

Talking to APP he said, no one would be allowed to celebrate 'Basant' in the city.

The CPO said, directives have been issued to the police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and kite sellers.

Ahsan Younas said, special teams have been formed to net the kite flying ban violators.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented adding all the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be responsible for kite flying in their areas.

He said, the policemen have been directed to launch crackdown against the violators without any discrimination including those involved in aerial firing and fireworks.

Police would also use drone cameras to curb kite flying in the city, he added.

He informed that police officers have also been directed to strictly monitor social media to control sale, purchase of kite and kite flying string rolls.

