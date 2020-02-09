UrduPoint.com
Kite Flying Ban Violators To Be Sent Behind Bars: CPO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kite flying ban violators to be sent behind bars: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that kite flying ban violators will be sent behind bars and no one will be spared.

Talking to APP, he said no one would be allowed to celebrate 'Basant' in the city.

The CPO said, directives had been issued to police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and sellers.

Ahsan Younas said special teams had been formed to net the kite flying ban violators.

He said ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding all the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be responsible for kite flying in their areas.

He said the policemen had been directed to launch crackdown against the violators without any discrimination including those involved in aerial firing and fireworks.

Police would also use drone cameras to curb kite flying in the city, he added.

He informed that police officers had also been directed to strictly monitor social media to control sale, purchase of kite and kite flying string rolls.

