Kite Flying Banned At Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) District Police Officer Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan has urged parents to stop their children from kite flying and said that deadly activity has claimed many innocent lives in past.

He said that police personnel would launch a crackdown on those who are found selling and flying kites.

He said that police has been mobilized to prevent kite flying and apprehend fliers.

He said that section 144 has been imposed in Kohat district and punitive action would be taken against the violators.

