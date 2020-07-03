UrduPoint.com
Kite Flying Banned In Islamabad For Two Months

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:05 PM

The District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed ban on flying, manufacturing and sale of kites with immediate effect for a period of two months, a notification issued here on Friday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed ban on flying, manufacturing and sale of kites with immediate effect for a period of two months, a notification issued here on Friday said.

".. certain section of public indulge in manufacturing/selling kites, kite flying string, sharp Maanjha (string), metallic wire and nylon cord which endanger human life and safety of the general public of district Islamabad.

" I, Muhammd Hamza Shafqaat , PAS, district magistrate, Islamabad in exercise of powers conferred on me under section 144 CrPC 1898 DO prohibit the manufacturing and selling of kites, kite flying string, metallic wire, and nylon cord within the revenue/territorial limits of District Islamabad.

"Further, the owners/occupants of the house, shops, hospitals, building, etc.

, shall not allow kite-flying activity on their rooftops, the notification added.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner said the decision was taken keeping in view the risk kite flying posed to the life of motorcyclists particularly to that of children sitting on the two wheelers.

The metallic or nylon string slit the throat of those traveling on two-wheeler within no time, he added.

Besides, children, minors and teenagers, running after drifting kites cut loose in kite fighting, cause road accidents, he said, adding either they were hit by the motorists or else they collide their vehicle with another one while avoiding the running children.

Teams have been constituted for implementation of the ban, he said, adding that markets and shops would be searched to curb the manufacturing and selling of kites and its other related items.

