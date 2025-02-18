Open Menu

Kite Flying Banned In Islamabad, Parents Warned

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Kite flying banned in Islamabad, parents warned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Islamabad district administration on Tuesday launched a comprehensive campaign to prohibit kite flying, citing safety concerns and potential public hazards.

According to DC Office, to ensure compliance, announcements have been made in mosques across the city, urging citizens to refrain from the activity.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, emphasized the dangers associated with kite flying, describing it as a "deadly sport" that has led to numerous accidents and injuries.

He appealed to parents to support the administration's efforts by preventing their children from flying kites.

The administration has also warned that legal action will be taken against anyone including children, found violating the ban.

Parents have been specifically asked to monitor their children and ensure they do not engage in this hazardous activity.

The administration has urged citizens to cooperate and help eliminate this dangerous practice from the city.

