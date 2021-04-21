UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kite Flying Causes Tripping At 500kV And 220kV: NTDC Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:24 PM

Kite flying causes tripping at 500kV and 220kV: NTDC Spokesman

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has said number of incidents of tripping at 500 kV and 220 kV transmission lines have been reported due to kite flying in areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has said number of incidents of tripping at 500 kV and 220 kV transmission lines have been reported due to kite flying in areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Kasur.

He said that due to frequent trippings of the transmission lines resulted in substantial loss in terms of revenue, equipment damages of NTDC, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Using of metallic thread in kite flying is also posing threat to human lives in said areas.

While revealing the details, the spokesman said that the undue trippings of transmission had been noted due to use of metallic thread in kite flying in areas of Lahore like Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town, BOR Society, Iqbal Town, Awan Town, Sabzazar, Shahdara Village, Rana Town, Gujjar Pura, Shalamar, Collar Wala Village near KSK Motorway Interchange, Bhoolay Androon Village near Lahore Faizpur Interchange, Chugian Sayalan Village Zahid Town, Kot Abdul Malik.

Many incidents of trippings also noted in areas of Faisalabad like Sitara Gold Colony, Kehkashan Colony, Yousafabad, Garden Block, Kashmir Pul, Malikpur, Tech. Town, Malkhanwala, Chak No. 225RB, Chak No. 215RB Kakuana, Chak No. 202RB, Shamsabad, Charchak, Islampura, Faisal Garden, Lateef Garden, Makuana, Millat Road, Canal Garden, Abdullah Garden. Attock city, Fateh Jang, Chakri, Chakwal and Talangang. Areas of Gujranwala and Kasur include Rahwali Cantt, DC Colony, Mandiala Meeshakeran Village, Alam Chowk, Awan Chowk, Ali Pur Road, Metla Village abadi Muraliwala Phool Nagar, Manga Mandi and Patoki.

The spokesman further said that NTDC authorities had taken up the matter with district administration of respective areas for stringent action against the kite flyers and requested to take action against the people involved in kite selling business to avoid tripping of NTDC transmission system.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Business Motorway Company Road Manga Kasur Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bor Chakwal Attock Fateh Jang Gold

Recent Stories

PCB reopens club registration portal

16 minutes ago

Chad reopens borders after Deby's death: military ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 abo ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Chad opposition denounces 'institutional coup d'et ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.