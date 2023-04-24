Kite flying claims another life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kite flying claimed another life as a man died after a kite string slits his neck at Yusuf Raza Gillani Flyover near Double Phattak area of Jalilabad police station.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 33-year-old Zulifqar s/o Fida Hussain resident of Dera Ghazi Khan was returning home from Multan on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, he fell down from the motorcycle after being injured when a kite string cut his throat.

The rescue officials reached the spot but he succumbed to injuries due to blood loss.

The rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Meanwhile, taking action on the incident, Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Maqsood-Ul-Hassan suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) Jalilabad police station Ali Hassan over negligence.

The additional IGP directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.