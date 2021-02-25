Kite flying continues despite ban; Crackdown launched, 2500 cops deployed to control kite flying, aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have chalked out a plan to check and control kite flying and aerial firing and take strict action in accordance with the law against kite flying ban violators.

According to a police spokesman, over 2500 cops including 135 police teams, 30 Dolphin squads, 10 Elite Force personnel and a large number of cops on Thursday deployed on rooftops to monitor the situation and net the lawbreakers.

Drone operators have also been deployed to search and monitor the kite flying and aerial firing, particularly in congested city areas.

The CPO urged the parents, teachers, ulema and civil society members to come forward and play role against kite flying and aerial firing which has become a menace as it's a dangerous game and taking lives of innocent citizens.

He said, the CPO had directed the police officers to take strict action against those found involved in violation of the ban and playing with the lives of the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ban on kite flying and use of metallic strings was openly being violated in several city and cantonment areas.

The residents of the city have expressed concern over Kite-flying and use of metallic strings for the purpose.

Kite-flying continued in various areas of the city, including Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Seydan, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Adyala Road, Bakra Mandi, Masrial, Committee Chowk, Arya Mohala, Ratta Amral, Sadiqabad, New Katarian, Bani, Pirwadhai and several other areas.

Pakistan kite flying organization, Rawalpindi chapter and local kite-flying association had also announced Feb 25 and 26 for the Basant festival in city areas.

The citizens demanded the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on Kite-flying, so that road accidents and loss of precious human lives could be avoided.

Altaf, a resident urged the police officials to ensure a complete ban on the sale of kites, strings, fireworks and aerial firing.

The Punjab Government and officials concerned of the district government have also been urged to strictly implement the ban as the young enthusiasts are flying kites and found involved in aerial firing.

The police spokesman informed that police had launched crackdown against the ban violators and seized over 121,000 kites and 3600 kite flying string rolls while 600 kite sellers and flyers were sent behind the bars during January and February.

Police registered over 470 cases during the period.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. He said, no one would be allowed to celebrate 'Basant' in the city.

The CPO said, directives have been issued to the police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and kite sellers.

In order to implement the ban of kite flying imposed by the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Police are cautiously conducting raids against kite dealers and flyers across the district, he added.

The CPO also appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way ofprevention is to carry out an organized operation against kite sellers, the CPO directed.