Kite flying continues despite ban; police claim strict action against violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police claimed to have launched crackdown against the ban violators as police seized nearly 58,000 kites and sent behind the bars 133 kite sellers and flyers.

The residents of the city have expressed concern over Kite-flying and use of metallic strings for the purpose.

Kite-flying continued in various areas of the city, including Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Seydan, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Adyala Road, Bakra Mandi, Masrial, Committee Chowk, Arya Mohala, Sadiqabad, New Katarian and several other areas.

Kite flying continues despite ban as the kites are openly being flown nowadays specially, on Fridays and Sundays and the city administration had failed to implement a complete ban on the activity so far.

Pakistan kite flying organization, Rawalpindi chapter and local kite-flying association have announced Feb 18 and 19 for Basant celebration in Rawalpindi Cantt areas while Feb 25 and 26 for the festival in city areas.

The citizens demanded the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on Kite-flying, so that road accidents and loss of precious human lives could be avoided.

Mushtaq, a resident urged the police officials to ensure a complete ban on the sale of kites, strings, fireworks and aerial firing.

The Punjab Government and officials concerned of the district government have also been urged to strictly implement the ban as the young enthusiasts are flying kites and found involved in aerial firing.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

He said, no one would be allowed to celebrate 'Basant' in the city. The CPO said, directives have been issued to the police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and kite sellers.

He said, the policemen have been directed to launch crackdown against the violators including those involved in aerial firing and fireworks without any discrimination.

According to a police spokesman, during this season police have seized nearly 58,000 kites along with thousands metal strings and sent behind the bars 133 kites sellers and flyers.

In order to implement the ban of kite flying imposed by the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Police are cautiously conducting raids against kite dealers and flyers across the district, he added.

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Police launched crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered over 58,000 kites and over 3100 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 133 accused netted from different areas during January and February, he said.

He said, Potohar division police arrested 60 accused on recovery of over 29,000 kites and 750 string rolls while Saddar Division police rounded up 25 besides seizing 8,000 kites and 500 string rolls.

Similarly, Rawal Division police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 48 kite sellers for possessing 21,000 kites and 1850 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying. The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against kite sellers, the CPO directed.