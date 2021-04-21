UrduPoint.com
Kite Flying Disrupting NTDC Transmission Network

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) spokesman said here Wednesday that a number of incidents of tripping at 500 kV and 220 kV transmission lines have been reported due to kite flying in areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala and Kasur.

He mentioned that metallic thread used in kite flying in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of Punjab resulting in loss of revenue and could damage costly equipment.

He told media here that due to frequent tripping of the transmission lines resulted in substantial loss in terms of revenue, equipment damages of NTDC. Kite flying is also posing threat to human lives in said areas.

While revealing the details, the spokesman said that the undue tripping of transmission has been noted in areas of Lahore like Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town, BOR Society, Iqbal Town, Awan Town, Sabzazar, Shahdara Village, Rana Town, Gujjar Pura, Shalamar, Collar Wala Village near KSK Motorway Interchange, Bhoolay Androon Village near Lahore Faizpur Interchange, Chugian Sayalan Village Zahid Town, Kot Abdul Malik.

Many incidents of tripping were also noted in areas of Faisalabad like Sitara Gold Colony, Kehkashan Colony, Yousafabad, Garden Block, Kashmir Pul, Malikpur, Tech. Town, Malkhanwala, Chak No. 225/R-B, Chak No. 215/R-B Kakuana, Chak No. 202/R-B, Shamsabad, Charchak, Islampura, Faisal Garden, Lateef Garden, Makuana, Millat Road, Canal Garden, Abdullah Garden. Attock City, Fateh Jang, Chakri, Chakwal and Talangang. Areas of Gujranwala and Kasur include Rahwali Cantt, DC Colony, Mandiala Meeshakeran Village, Alam Chowk, Awan Chowk, Ali Pur Road, Metla Village abadi Muraliwala Phool Nagar, Manga Mandi and Pattoki.

The spokesman further said that NTDC authorities have taken up the matter with district administration of respective areas for stringent action against the kite flyers and requested to take action against the people involved in kite selling business to avoid tripping of NTDC transmission system.

