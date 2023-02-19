UrduPoint.com

Kite Flying Goes On Unchecked In City

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kite flying goes on unchecked in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Kite flying is going on unchecked in different parts of the city and Cantonment areas despite the ban as a number of kites of different colours and sizes can be seen flying in various areas.

Every year, with the advent of spring, people from different areas celebrate the Basant festival, however, the concerned authorities had put a ban on it in a bid to save the lives of the citizens.

When asked, Umani Ali, a kite lover opined that while celebrating the event, one can enjoy it for some time. He admitted that despite the fact that it was banned, some people wanted to celebrate it for the sake of their happiness.

However, Majid who had witnessed an incident in which a minor child got injured due to a kite-flying string spoke totally in favour of the ban as it could save a number of lives.

He pointed out that strings made of glass wire or metal had claimed several precious lives and a number of incidents had taken place in different cities in the past when persons particularly while riding on bikes sustained fatal injuries.

Faisal, a citizen suggested that the Basant festival should be allowed to celebrate and the administration should allocate special places in a bid to save the lives of people.

A police spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the City Police Office had finalized all the arrangements to nab the violators of the ban.

He said that a complete ban was imposed on selling kites and other materials to discourage this practice and save precious lives.

He informed that several kite sellers were sent behind the bars during this month and thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls were recovered from their possession.

Basant was celebrated in different areas of the Rawalpindi Cantonment despite a ban on Thursday night and Friday, while police arrested 129 kite flyers and sellers and recovered thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls.

Police arrested 102 on Friday and 27 violators were rounded up on Thursday night during the crackdown.

Police had made it clear that kite flying was banned and strict action would be taken against the violators, but the enthusiasts celebrated the Basant night on Thursday and Friday without fearing the consequences.

The Rawalpindi Kite Flying Association said: "We have banned the use of metal strings and aerial firing during Basant. There is no justification to ban Basant anymore." Kite sellers also sold kites on the black market and delivered kites to people in vehicles with tinted windows.

Basant festivity was seen in different areas, including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhok Syedan, Dhok Chirag Din, Dhok Chaudhary, Lal Kurti, Tariqabad, Rahimabad, Tahmaspabad, Gulistan Colony, Adara, Girja, Chauhar Harpal, Dhok Mastiq, Gawalmandi, Daryaabad and other areas.

In several areas, particularly in the old city, police faced great difficulty in arresting kite flyers. Rawalpindi police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers.

The spokesman said all police stations of the cities had been directed to accelerate the ongoing operations against kite-flying ban violators while special teams under the supervision of senior police officers were also conducting raids in different areas.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that all available resources were being utilized to deal with kite flying.

The spokesman said strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and to curb the dangerous kite flying.

395

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police National Accountability Bureau Law And Order Vehicles Rawalpindi Gulistan Waqas Khan Market Event All From Love Basant

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

6 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.