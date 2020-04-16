Kite flying going unchecked in Hassanabdal

Kite flying is going on unchecked in different parts of the Hassanabdal despite ban on kite flying

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Kite flying is going on unchecked in different parts of the Hassanabdal despite ban on kite flying.

Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities of the city despite the ban imposed on the activity. Kites of different sizes and colors could be seen flying in different parts of the city especially Dhoke Miskeen, Rehampura, Mehmoodabad, housing colony, Hazara road, Ahmed Din Khan road, Hazara road and railway station colony, the residents said.

They expressed concerns over kite flying and use of metallic strings, banned by the city administration.

They said the metallic strings used for kite flying injured many persons during the last 20 days, adding that it could have resulted in life losses.

Sadaqat Ali, a resident of Sakhinagar said that shopkeepers having huge stocks of kites of all colours and designs and other stuff including threads and strings used in kite flying.

"Owing to easy availability, children purchased kites and violated the ban not only on rooftops but even on roads". an aggrieved father Shahid Iqbal said.

When contacted, spokesman of district police said that strict and indiscriminate action was being taken against the kite fliers. "We would not allow anybody to fly kites."In a recent crackdown he said that five persons were arrested 1350 kites and 18 rolls were recovered besides cases were registered against them. He said that deputy commissioner Attock had already imposed a ban on kite flying under Section 144 within the city.

He appealed to the parents to stop their children from kite flying and also educate them about the importance of human lives as well as the manifold losses that had happened due to this menace.