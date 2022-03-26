UrduPoint.com

Kite-flying Incidents Anger Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite-flying in different areas of the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite-flying in different areas of the provincial metropolis.

He ordered for strictly implementation of a ban on kite flying and indiscriminate action against the violators.

He said that kite-flying would not be tolerated.

He directed the police and administration to discharge their duties wholeheartedly for protecting the lives and properties of people besides taking effective measures to stop the incidents of kite flying. He also ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to people who got injured due to kite strings.

