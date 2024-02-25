Open Menu

Kite-flying: Lahore Police Registered 425 Cases In 2 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Kite-flying: Lahore police registered 425 cases in 2 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Lahore police registered 425 cases over violation of the Kite Flying Act during the first two months of the current year.

According to a police spokesman, more than 9,000 kites and 3,800 spools of kite string were also recovered from the kite-flyers.

The spokesman said that 98 cases were registered by the City Division police, 108 by Cantonment, 40 by the Civil Lines, 43 by Sadar, 63 by Iqbal Town and 73 cases were registered by Model Town division police in this regard.

