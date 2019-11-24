UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kite Flying Law Violation: CM Expresses Indignation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Kite flying law violation: CM expresses indignation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his severe indignation over kite-flying incidents in provincial capital.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a child injury due to string-twisting incident in Wahdat colony, sought a report from CCPO.

He directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against violators as per law.

Despite issuance of clear instructions non-implementation on kite-flying ban law amounts to negligence of concerned officials.

CM directed police officers they should visit field in order to prevent kite-flying incidents, adding "Such incidents would never be tolerated at any cost".

Chief Minister directed the department concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured child.

He ordered to strict implementation of ban on kite-flying law, said a hand out issued here.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Police Punjab Visit From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

24 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

24 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

54 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.