Kite flying law violation: CM expresses indignation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his severe indignation over kite-flying incidents in provincial capital.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a child injury due to string-twisting incident in Wahdat colony, sought a report from CCPO.

He directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against violators as per law.

Despite issuance of clear instructions non-implementation on kite-flying ban law amounts to negligence of concerned officials.

CM directed police officers they should visit field in order to prevent kite-flying incidents, adding "Such incidents would never be tolerated at any cost".

Chief Minister directed the department concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured child.

He ordered to strict implementation of ban on kite-flying law.