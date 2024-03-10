Open Menu

Kite-flying: Minor Boy Falls To Death From Rooftop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Kite-flying: Minor boy falls to death from rooftop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A minor boy was died after falling from rooftop while flying a kite in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that seven-year-old Subhan Arshad of Chak No.

68-GB Ramgarh was flying kite on his rooftop at Satiana Road Jaranwala when he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any kind of medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Jaranwala Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

24 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan