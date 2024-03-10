Kite-flying: Minor Boy Falls To Death From Rooftop
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A minor boy was died after falling from rooftop while flying a kite in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.
A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that seven-year-old Subhan Arshad of Chak No.
68-GB Ramgarh was flying kite on his rooftop at Satiana Road Jaranwala when he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground.
As a result, he received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any kind of medical assistance.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Measures taken for early cotton cultivation2 minutes ago
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted12 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered12 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries12 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Clothes shop gutted12 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother12 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes12 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath22 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan22 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry22 minutes ago