Kite-flying: Minor boy falls to death from rooftop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A minor boy was died after falling from rooftop while flying a kite in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that seven-year-old Subhan Arshad of Chak No.

68-GB Ramgarh was flying kite on his rooftop at Satiana Road Jaranwala when he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any kind of medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.