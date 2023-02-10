UrduPoint.com

Kite Flying Poses Serious Threats To Human Lives: AKFV

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Kite flying poses serious threats to human lives: AKFV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Kite Flying Volunteers Association (AKFV) has raised the alarm on the dangers posed by the sport of kite flying and called for self-regulation among citizens to avoid hazardous activity.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a representative of AKFV Yasir Farooq Usman said that kite flying posed serious risks, particularly to human lives and birds. He said, "The strings used for kite flying are made of strong and sharp materials that can cut the throats of unsuspecting people and birds." The kite flying season usually starts in February, and law enforcement agencies were making efforts to apprehend the kite sellers and illegal hoarders as the police could not prevent people from engaging in the sport, he added.

Yasir highlighted that kites flown in close proximity to one another could collide and result in serious injuries to the people operating them.

Kites could become entangled in power lines, leading to electrical outages and the risk of electrocution for the person operating the kite, he added.

He pointed out that anti-kite flying laws were not in place in the KP province, People brought kites and string rolls from Punjab to the KP province. The AKFV wrote a letter to KP authorities, calling for the implementation of anti-kite flying legislation, and the group intended to send a reminder this year, he maintained.

He also emphasized the importance of citizen involvement in raising awareness about the hazards of kite flying saying that the AKFV was a volunteer group consisting of eight individuals, working towards spreading awareness and discouraging the dangerous sport.

Yasir also encouraged citizens to join the cause and help put an end to the hazardous activity.

\395

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab February From

Recent Stories

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

57 minutes ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

2 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

2 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

2 hours ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.