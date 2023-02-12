Kite flying poses serious threats to human lives: AKFV

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Kite Flying Volunteers Association (AKFV) has raised the alarm on the dangers posed by the sport of kite flying and called for self-regulation among citizens to avoid hazardous activity.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a representative of AKFV Yasir Farooq Usman said that kite flying posed serious risks, particularly to human lives and birds. He said, "The strings used for kite flying are made of strong and sharp materials that can cut the throats of unsuspecting people and birds." The kite flying season usually starts in February, and law enforcement agencies were making efforts to apprehend the kite sellers and illegal hoarders as the police could not prevent people from engaging in the sport, he added.

Yasir highlighted that kites flown in close proximity to one another could collide and result in serious injuries to the people operating them.

Kites could become entangled in power lines, leading to electrical outages and the risk of electrocution for the person operating the kite, he added.

He pointed out that anti-kite flying laws were not in place in the KP province, People brought kites and string rolls from Punjab to the KP province. The AKFV wrote a letter to KP authorities, calling for the implementation of anti-kite flying legislation, and the group intended to send a reminder this year, he maintained.

He also emphasized the importance of citizen involvement in raising awareness about the hazards of kite flying saying that the AKFV was a volunteer group consisting of eight individuals, working towards spreading awareness and discouraging the dangerous sport.

Yasir also encouraged citizens to join the cause and help put an end to the hazardous activity.

\395\778